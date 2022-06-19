Ka’Mya Tackett crowned Miss Arkansas Outstanding Teen 2022

Miss Conway's Outstanding Teen Ka’Mya Tackett was crowned Miss Arkansas Outstanding Teen 2022 on Friday night.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Ka'Mya Tackett has been in celebration all weekend after she won the title of 'Miss Arkansas Outstanding Teen 2022' on Friday night.

There were close to 1,500 people in attendance to watch the Top 15 Semi-Finalists and to see who would be crowned in the final competition.

Tackett is from Sherwood, and she is the daughter of Tia Proctor-Tackett and Maurice Tackett, Jr.

She performed a lyrical dance to “This Is Me” for her talent portion.

Tackett also won a $7,000 scholarship that was courtesy of the Miss Arkansas and Miss America Organization. She was also awarded more than $25,000 worth of awards, wardrobe and gifts.

Later on this summer, she will represent Arkansas at the 2022 America’s Outstanding Teen Pageant in Dallas.