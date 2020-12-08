K9 Cabo helps Bella Vista Police track man through woods

After causing a scene on a bus, the man took off into the woods on foot. Police found a firearm and narcotics on the man when arresting him.

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — On Tuesday (Aug. 11), The Bella Vista Police Department (BVPD), with the help of K9 Cabo, was able to safely apprehend a man who had caused a scene on a bus before heading into the woods on foot.

The bus had been traveling on Hwy. 71, and the bus driver called BVPD after the man exited the bus.

K9 Cabo and several officers tracked the man through the woods and officers were able to detain him in the area of Abbingdon Lane near the Kingswood Golf Course.

Bella Vista Police found a firearm and narcotics on the man, and say he will be charged appropriately.