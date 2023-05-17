Two Garfield teens to be charged as adults after suspected armed robbery

The alleged victim states that the suspects put a gun to his head while demanding his shoes, cell phone, and anything in his pocket.

PEA RIDGE, Ark. — According to Pea Ridge police, On May 17, 2023, the Benton County Prosecutor’s Office filed adult charges against two Garfield teens who were arrested for aggravated robbery and theft.

The Pea Ridge Police Department received a complaint in the early morning hours of April 11, in which the alleged victim stated that the suspects drove him to the Baker Hayes Urban Trailhead where they lured him out of the vehicle under the pretense of car troubles. The alleged victim told police the teens then put a gun to his head while demanding his shoes, cell phone, and anything in his pocket.

The suspects reportedly fled the scene after driving away, and the alleged victim walked to a nearby house where he asked the homeowners to call the police.

The teenage suspects are now being held at the Benton County Juvenile Detention Center in Bentonville and have been formally charged as adults in the matter, according to police.

