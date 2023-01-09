Police investigate after minor reportedly drowns in Arkansas River

The Dardanelle Police Department and Arkansas State Police are investigating an apparent drowning that happened on Friday.

DARDANELLE, Ark. — The Dardanelle Police Department and Arkansas State Police are now investigating an apparent drowning that happened on Friday evening.

According to reports, officers were dispatched to the Arkansas River just before 5:00 p.m. with reports of a minor who had gone underwater and hadn't gone back up to the surface.

Police state that when the incident happened, the minor was swimming with a family member.

When officers arrived, the minor had already been pulled onto the shore and CPR was being administered. Officers quickly jumped in to help give life-saving measures and the juvenile was taken to the Dardanelle Regional Medical Center. The minor was later pronounced dead while at the hospital.

The name or age of the minor is not being released at this time but we will update with more information when it becomes available.