‘Green’ junk removal business arrives in Northwest Arkansas

The company says 60% of the junk it collects is recycled or repurposed rather than dropped at landfills.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Junk King, a national junk removal franchise company, has opened its first Arkansas location, based in Bentonville.

Mike and Tammy Needham are the company’s Northwest Arkansas franchise partners, with an office at 1201 N.E. McClain Road in the Beau Terre Office Park. According to a news release, the Needhams have more than 50 years of combined experience in the business and franchising sectors and are Northwest Arkansas natives.

“Being a part of a company that goes beyond just removing junk is exciting for Tammy and me,” Mike Needham said. “Helping people get rid of their unwanted junk in a sustainable and eco-friendly way is the most important aspect of our job.”

Junk King focuses on eco-friendly recycling and state-of-the-art technology, allowing customers to schedule a pick-up in real-time. The company says 60% of the junk it collects is recycled or repurposed rather than dropped at landfills.