June 12-14 is Free Fishing Weekend in Arkansas!

ARKANSAS, USA — Gov. Hutchinson declared June 12-14 Free Fishing Weekend, which means anyone can fish in Arkansas without a license (or trout permit) from noon Friday, June 12 to midnight on Sunday, June 14!

Free Fishing Weekend is an annual tradition sponsored by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and approved and declared by the governor.

This is the second time this year there's been no strings attached to fishing in the state, with the last opportunity a couple of months ago when schools were first closed due to the coronavirus.

“At $10.50 a year, Arkansas’s fishing license is one of the nation’s least expensive; it’s less than three cents per day,” said Ben Batten, chief of the AGFC’s Fisheries Division. “But even that fee is waived for this weekend to help get people outside for a fishing trip.”

Batten said June is an excellent time to fish, and this year has shaped up to be a good one with many people enjoying a return to the water.

While the AGFC will be unable to host young anglers at its five hatcheries this year for the traditional Saturday derbies on Free Fishing Weekend, the agency's Fisheries Division has found a way to make up for that: stocking many of the state's lakes with additional fish so families can have a great outing.

The following list of ponds will receive extra stockings before June 12:

Southeast Arkansas

Crossett — Crossett City Park

Eudora — Eudora City Lake

Forest City — Forest City Sports Complex Pond

Hazen — Mammoth Pond at Wattensaw

Lake Village — Lake Village Community Lake

Marianna — Ranger Pond

McGhee — McGhee City Lake

Star City — Cane Creek State Park

Warren — Bradley County Lake

Southwest Arkansas

Arkadelphia — Youth Sports Complex Pond

Camden — Camden Fairview High School Pond

Columbus — Grandview Prairie Education Pond

Jesseville — Jesseville Work Center Pond

Mena — Rich Mountain Community College Pond

Mt. Ida — Womble-Mt. Ida Work Center

Nashville — Nashville City Park Lake

Sheridan — Sheridan Community Center Pond

Northwest Arkansas

Berryville — George Pond

Booneville — Booneville City Lake (Veteran’s Park)

Centerton — Centerton Pond

Gentry — Flint Creek Nature Pond

Harrison — Harrison Lake

Jasper — Bradley Park

Lowell — Ward Nail Park

Siloam Springs — Sager Creek Park

Van Buren — Lake Lou Emma

Waldron — Sodie Davidson Park Pond

West Fork — Devil’s Den Park

Northeast Arkansas

Batesville — Rowe Lake

Blytheville — Walker Park

Burdette — Burdette Lake

Caraway — Caraway City Lake

Cave City — Cave City Park Pond

Judsonia — Judsonia City Park Pond

Melbourne — Melbourne City Park

Mt. Home — Amons Lake

Mt. Home — McCabe Park

Mt. View — Stinger Lake

Newport — Newport Lake

Piggott — Heritage Park

Pocahontas — Old Davidsonville State Park

Salem — Salem City Park

Walnut Ridge — Walnut Ridge City Park

Central Arkansas

Beebe — Cypress Bayou

Bryant — Bishop Park Pond

Dardanelle — Merritt Park Pond

Greenbrier — Lake Bennett at Wooly Hollow

Guy — Guy City Lake

Hot Springs — Diamondhead Park

Ward — Ward City Lake