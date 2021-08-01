July job numbers dip compared with June, but jobless rate falls to 4.3%

The state’s jobless rate fell from 4.4% in June to 4.3% in July, according to Friday’s (Aug. 20) report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

ARKANSAS, USA — Jobs in Arkansas during July were up 3.8% compared with July 2020, the number of unemployed fell 38% year over year, and the state’s jobless rate fell from 4.4% in June to 4.3% in July, according to Friday’s (Aug. 20) report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

The number of employed in Arkansas during July was an estimated 1,296,670, up 47,475 jobs compared with July 2020, but just below the 1,298,261 in June. The July numbers are preliminary and subject to revision.

The state’s labor force – the number of people eligible to work – was 1,355,630 in July, up compared with the 1,344,406 in July 2020, and below the 1,358,172 in June. Arkansans without jobs in July totaled 58,960, down from 59,911 in June, and down 38% from the 95,211 in July 2020.