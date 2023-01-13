Judge voids Cherokee Nation's Pope County casino license

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox ruled against an Oklahoma tribal gaming company’s license to put the state’s fourth casino in Russellville

POPE COUNTY, Ark. — A Pulaski County circuit judge on Thursday voided an Oklahoma tribal gaming company’s license to put the state’s fourth casino in Russellville, stalling a $225 million project and extending Pope County’s four-year wait for a gambling hall.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox ruled against the Arkansas Racing Commission, nullifying the license it had granted to Cherokee Nation Businesses of Catoosa Oklahoma, which bought $35 million worth of land for the casino project.

The judge agreed with pleadings from Gulfside Casino Partnership of Mississippi, which had held the Pope County casino license before the Arkansas Supreme Court ruled against it in previous litigation, ruling that Legends Resort & Casino LLC, the Cherokee Nation entity listed on the license, was not a qualified applicant under the language of Amendment 4, the 2018 amendment to the Arkansas Constitution that cleared the way for casino gambling at four sites in Arkansas.

