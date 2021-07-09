Judge Parker's 183rd birthday to be celebrated with "Kid's Court" at Fort Smith Museum of History

Judge Parker's 183rd birthday will be celebrated on October 16 with a "Kid's Court" where the "Big Bad Wolf" will go on trial.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Judge Parker's 183rd birthday will be celebrated on October 16 with a "Kid's Court" at the Fort Smith Museum of History (FSMH).

It will be celebrated in "Kid's style" with "The Big Bad Wolf" going on trial.

In the production, "The Big Bad Wolf" will plead his case for "huffing and puffing and blowing the house down". "The Three Pigs" will then take the witness stand.

Kids will be the judge and jury and will decide who and what is right and is wrong

There will be cupcakes and refreshments at the celebration.

Ticket prices can be found below:

Adults (16 and older): $7

Veterans and Military: $5

Children (ages 6-15): $2

Ages 6 and under: FREE

UAFS students: FREE

FSMH Museum Members: FREE