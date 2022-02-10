Judge dismisses Duggar sister's suit over records' release

The sisters filed the lawsuit in 2017 claiming local officials improperly released redacted police records to a magazine.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — A federal lawsuit by four sisters of Josh Duggar over the release of police records from an investigation that concluded the former reality television star fondled them has been dismissed.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks dismissed the lawsuit against Springdale and Washington County officials over the records’ release.

The sisters had sued claiming invasion of privacy and outrage. Authorities began investigating the abuse in 2006 after getting a tip but concluded that the statute of limitations had expired.

