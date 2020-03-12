x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Local News

Judge dismisses criminal counts in Missouri duck boat deaths

The boat captain, the general manager of the boat’s operator, and the manager on duty that day were charged with neglect and misconduct.

BRANSON, Mo. — A federal judge has dismissed neglect and misconduct charges against three employees of a tourist boat that sank on a Missouri lake in 2018, killing 17 people. U.S. District Judge Doug Harpool filed an order Wednesday upholding a recommendation made in September. 

The boat captain, the general manager of the boat’s operator, and the manager on duty that day were charged with neglect and misconduct after the amphibious vehicle sank during a storm on Table Rock Lake near Branson. 

The captain also was charged with failure to properly assess the weather and not telling passengers to use flotation devices. 

Riders from Missouri, Indiana, Illinois and Arkansas were killed. 

RELATED: Judge recommends criminal count dismissal in Branson duck boat case

RELATED: Coast Guard: Duck boat changes needed after 2018 Missouri tragedy