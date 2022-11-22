Judge denies Fort Smith cultivator's requests for rehearing in license Case

Two requests have been denied in rehearing the cultivation licensure case.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith medical marijuana cultivator Storm Nolan is pushing back against a judge’s order that the state revoke his cannabis license, arguing in a motion filed in advance of a Nov. 28 state hearing on the matter that his company, River Valley Relief Cultivation, should get a new trial.

Nolan, a Fort Smith hotelier who says he and his brother have invested millions of dollars in the imperiled cannabis operation, filed the pleading Thursday in Pulaski County Circuit Court through attorneys Matthew Horan of Fort Smith and Joseph Falasco of Little Rock.

Circuit Judge Herbert Wright had ruled earlier this month in favor of a competing cultivation business that argued it should have received River Valley’s license, 2600 Holdings of Little Rock, doing business as Southern Roots Cultivation. Wright ordered the state Medical Marijuana Commission and the Alcoholic Beverage Control Division, which enforces cultivation rules, to move swiftly toward revoking Nolan’s license. Monday, Wright denied a second request.

