Jones Center in Springdale hosts the Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships

SPRINGDALE, Ark — The Jones Center in Springdale hosted the Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships Saturday (May 22) drawing in families from all over the area.

Professional BMX racers traveled from across the country to compete for a spot in the Red Bull Pump Track World Championship Finals happening in Europe this October.

“They are all vying for that top spot which is a ticket to the finals, where we pay for their flight, their hotel, everything is on us,” says Aaron Cooke, the event race director.

These top four women and the top four men were crowned this afternoon after a neck and neck battle and will advance to the World Championship Finals this fall.

Female Winners:

1st - Shaelen Reno

2nd - Jordan Scott

3rd - Olivia Armstrong

4th - Zoe March

Male Winners:

1st - Tommy Zula

2nd - Collin Hudson

3rd - Alex Bob