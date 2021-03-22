Jones Center hosts free Spring Break 2021 events this week in Springdale

The Jones Center will host "Spring Break Tuesday Fun and Free Runway Bike Park Party" on Tuesday and "Fun and Pooloza Pool Party" on Wednesday.

SPRINGDALE, Arkansas — The Jones Center for Families (JCFF) in Springdale is hosting featured 2021 Spring Break events this week, which will be open to the public.

On Tuesday (March 23), JCFF will host Spring Break Tuesday Fun and Free Runway Bike Park Party.

The free Runway Bike Park Party will be held outside from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. and will offer free youth bike rentals, snacks and music.

For $3, visitors will have access to swimming sessions and ice skating sessions from 12:00 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. but must sign up in advance.

Tuesday's free 2:00 p.m. movie is Jumanji: Welcome to The Jungle.

On Wednesday (March 24), JCFF will host Spring Break Wednesday Fun and Pooloza Pool Party from 12:00 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Sign up in advance to swim.

Wednesday's free 2:00 p.m. movie is Finding Nemo.

To get tickets for JCFF spring break events, click here.