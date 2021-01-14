Jones Center holds drive-thru food giveaway to help inform the community about survey

Those who picked up a meal also learned how to share their input on plans to reimagine the 52-acre campus.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — On Wednesday (Jan. 13) the Jones Center hosted a drive-thru food giveaway event.

Starting at 6 p.m. the first 300 people who stopped by Jones Center drive-through dinner event received a free meal.

Pairing Marshallese x High South cuisine by Chef Judy Tatios & the Brightwater NWA team, 300 people received a hot meal Wednesday.

Volunteers handed out the 300 meals within an hour. Organizers say they would usually host a local chef inside the center, but the drive-by event was safer.

“This is a way to introduce her to the Springdale community, and she’s going to be opening a food truck here in the next few months so this a testing ground for her and Brightwater to parter and being the community together,” said organizer Scott Jordan.