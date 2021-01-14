Jones Center holds drive-thru food giveaway to help inform the community about survey

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — On Wednesday (Jan. 13) the Jones Center hosted a drive-thru food giveaway event.
Starting at 6 p.m. the first 300 people who stopped by Jones Center drive-through dinner event received a free meal.
Pairing Marshallese x High South cuisine by Chef Judy Tatios & the Brightwater NWA team, 300 people received a hot meal Wednesday.
Those who picked up a meal also learned how to share their input on plans to reimagine the 52-acre campus.
Volunteers handed out the 300 meals within an hour. Organizers say they would usually host a local chef inside the center, but the drive-by event was safer.
“This is a way to introduce her to the Springdale community, and she’s going to be opening a food truck here in the next few months so this a testing ground for her and Brightwater to parter and being the community together,” said organizer Scott Jordan.
Click here to sign up for the zoom meeting. Click here to view the Jones Center survey.