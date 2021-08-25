Jonas Brothers requiring vaccine or proof of negative COVID-19 test for AMP concert

Concert-goers will have to either provide a negative COVID-19 test 72 hours prior to the concert or proof of vaccination.

ROGERS, Ark. — Another big act coming to the Walmart AMP will require concert goers to provide either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend the event.

The Jonas Brothers are set to perform at the Walmart AMP on October 21 and will require either printed and dated proof of a negative COVID-19 diagnostic test taken 72 hours prior to the show or printed proof of full vaccination.

This comes after Dave Matthews Band and Counting Crows announced they will also have the same COVID-19 safety protocols to attend their shows at the AMP.