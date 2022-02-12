Johnson County Sheriff arrested on gun and drug charges in Crawford Co.

Sheriff Jimmy Stephens with the Johnson County Sheriff's Office was arrested in possession of drugs and firearms.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A Johnson County Sheriff has been arrested after a traffic stop in Crawford County.

According to Bill Sadler with the Arkansas State Police, Sheriff Jimmy Stephens was arrested in possession of drugs and firearms.

Stephens' first appearance hearing is set for Monday, Dec. 5.

No further details have been released at this time.

