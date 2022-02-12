Johnson County Sheriff arrested on gun and drug charges in Crawford Co.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A Johnson County Sheriff has been arrested after a traffic stop in Crawford County.
According to Bill Sadler with the Arkansas State Police, Sheriff Jimmy Stephens was arrested in possession of drugs and firearms.
Stephens' first appearance hearing is set for Monday, Dec. 5.
No further details have been released at this time.
Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this developing story.
Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:
Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device
To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com.