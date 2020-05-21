Johnson County law enforcement intercepted 18 pounds of an illegal substance being trafficked

JOHNSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office announced that on May 20 that deputies with the narcotics interdiction team intercepted approximately 18 pounds of an illegal controlled substance being trafficked.
An individual was taken into custody and transported to the Johnson County Detention Center.
The illegal controlled substance, packaging paraphernalia and over $5,000 in U.S. currency were seized during the investigation.
