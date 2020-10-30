One suspect arrested and three wanted after leading Johnson Co. deputies in high-speed chase

Police chased the vehicle to the west end of Clarksville city limits, where the car crashed and four suspects fled.

CLARKSVILLE, Arkansas — Johnson County Deputies have arrested one man and are looking for three remaining suspects after a high-speed pursuit.

Investigators say they tried to initiate a traffic stop along I-40 on Thursday (Oct. 29) near Clarksville when the driver, who has been identified as 18-yea-old Jaheim Tye, sped away.

According to Investigators, the driver was chased to the west end of Clarksville city limits, where he then crashed.

According to Johnson County investigators, Tye and three suspects ran from the vehicle.

Tye was caught and had a weapon on him, according to investigators.

Investigators are now searching for the three other suspects who are still on the run.

Tye was booked into the Johnson County Detention Center on drug and weapon charges. He is being held on a $10,000 bond.

Investigators ask that if anyone has any information about the suspects to call the Johnson County Sheriff's Department at (479) 754-2200.