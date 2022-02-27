Johnson Co. Sheriff's Office searching for missing man

Timothy Reel, 62, was last seen on Monday, Feb. 21.

JOHNSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man of Spadra.

Timothy Reel, 62, was last seen on Monday, Feb. 21. Reel's dog, a brown male pit, and his ATV were also reported missing.

The sheriff's office responded to the 911 call Sunday, Feb. 27 at around 4:30 a.m. Reel's cellphone and truck were located at his home.

The sheriff's office, Hartman Fire, JC Search & Rescue, JC Dive Team, and Arkansas Game & Fish initiated a search using tools such as multiple K9s, ATVs, boats, and drones.