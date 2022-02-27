Johnson Co. Sheriff's Office searching for missing man

JOHNSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man of Spadra.
Timothy Reel, 62, was last seen on Monday, Feb. 21. Reel's dog, a brown male pit, and his ATV were also reported missing.
The sheriff's office responded to the 911 call Sunday, Feb. 27 at around 4:30 a.m. Reel's cellphone and truck were located at his home.
The sheriff's office, Hartman Fire, JC Search & Rescue, JC Dive Team, and Arkansas Game & Fish initiated a search using tools such as multiple K9s, ATVs, boats, and drones.
This is an active case and anyone with information on Reel's whereabouts is asked to contact the Johnson County Sheriff's Office at 479-754-2200.