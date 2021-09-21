Johnson Co. Sheriff's Office offering Opioid and Narcan Presentation & Training

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office will be offering education about the effects of drug abuse and misuse along with treatment options.

JOHNSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Johnson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) announced that it will be reaching out and sharing resources through presentation and training to the neighboring counties due to the growing drug problem in Franklin County.

The JCSO will host an Opioid and Narcan Presentation and Training held on Oct. 9, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Ozark Community Center located at 601 North 29th Street in Ozark, Ar.

This presentation and training are to help individuals become educated on the effects of drug abuse and misuse along with treatment options. This training is being made possible with the help of the JCSO Comprehensive Opioid Abuse Prevention grant which is a part of the Comprehensive Opioid Abuse Program (COAP) and the Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act (CARA) legislation.

The JCSO says the two-part program will include Narcan use training and that everyone who attends will be given a free Narcan kit. In order for everyone to receive a kit, the JCSO is asking that attendees sign up in advance.

To sign up for the Opioid and Narcan Presentation and Training, please contact any of the following JCSO officials: