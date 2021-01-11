x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Johnson Co. deputies raise money with 'No Shave November' challenge

During "No-Shave November," deputies with the Johnson County Sheriff's Office can pay $20 to grow out their facial hair.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ark — The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is hosting a fundraiser during "No Shave November" to benefit "Shop with a Cop."

According to the department, the policy for personal grooming has been set aside for the month and deputies can now pay $20 to grow out their facial hair.

The department says female deputies have been encouraged to participate as well. The funds raised will go towards "Shop with a Cop," which helps buy gifts for children in need during the holiday season.

If you're interested in sponsoring a deputy or simply making a donation to "Shop with a Cop," you can go see Amy or Fenton at the front window at the Johnson County Sheriff's Office.

Johnson County Sheriff's Office, Arkansas

Related Articles

 

In Other News

Día de Los Muertos events happening this weekend in Northwest Arkansas