Johnson Co. deputies raise money with 'No Shave November' challenge

During "No-Shave November," deputies with the Johnson County Sheriff's Office can pay $20 to grow out their facial hair.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ark — The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is hosting a fundraiser during "No Shave November" to benefit "Shop with a Cop."

According to the department, the policy for personal grooming has been set aside for the month and deputies can now pay $20 to grow out their facial hair.

The department says female deputies have been encouraged to participate as well. The funds raised will go towards "Shop with a Cop," which helps buy gifts for children in need during the holiday season.