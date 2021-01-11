Johnson Co. deputies raise money with 'No Shave November' challenge

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ark — The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is hosting a fundraiser during "No Shave November" to benefit "Shop with a Cop."
According to the department, the policy for personal grooming has been set aside for the month and deputies can now pay $20 to grow out their facial hair.
The department says female deputies have been encouraged to participate as well. The funds raised will go towards "Shop with a Cop," which helps buy gifts for children in need during the holiday season.
If you're interested in sponsoring a deputy or simply making a donation to "Shop with a Cop," you can go see Amy or Fenton at the front window at the Johnson County Sheriff's Office.