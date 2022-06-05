Renters in Johnson being told to leave homes damaged by flooding

Flooded homes are putting renters in a tight spot to find new housing quickly.

JOHNSON, Arkansas — More flood victims in Northwest Arkansas are being told to leave their homes following Thursday's, May 5, extreme downpour that caused widespread flooding.

In Johnson, families at Roxanne Place are being told they can no longer live in their homes due to flood damage and have only a few days to get out of the units. Renters in Fayetteville faced a similar dilemma and have also been told they must evacuate their apartments.

Thursday morning's floods caused water to rise in some cases people had multiple feet of water in their homes. Over 60 people had to be helped by swift water rescue teams.

Heartbreaking video emerging out of Johnson, Ark., showing how quickly floodwaters overtook some homes. This family had to seek shelter on their cabinets while waiting for help. https://t.co/58v5Tr59cX pic.twitter.com/CzTf1g8w5H — 5NEWS (@5NEWS) May 6, 2022

5NEWS spoke with a man named John, a resident at Roxanne Place in Johnson. He says he and his family are trying to figure out if anything in their house is even salvageable. He feels like the deadline to get out of the apartment by Monday set by his landlord isn't making the situation better.

"In the middle of just trying to figure out what to do with your life, and what can you do to put it back together, you get a message saying now you have a timeframe."

John and other residents in the neighborhood 5NEWS spoke with say they understand why they must leave, but are still upset with trying to find affordable shelter in the meantime.

The Roxanne Place landlord will refund all tenants their May rent due to relocation.

Washington County officials have signed a disaster declaration in response to the flooding.

