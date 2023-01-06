Popular Springdale restaurant damaged in fire

The fire at Joe's Italian Grill was quickly upgraded by fire officials to a second alarm fire calling for extra units to assist.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A popular Springdale restaurant suffered extensive damage after a second alarm fire Thursday night.



According to Springdale fire officials they were called around 9:45 p.m. Thursday for a report of a fire at Joe’s Italian Grill on East Robinson Avenue in Springdale.



On scene fire crews told 5NEWS when they arrived heavy smoke was showing from the building, and it was quickly upgraded to a second alarm fire calling for additional units.

It took crews several hours to extinguish the fire and crews worked into the morning hours to make sure hot spots were fully extinguished.

5NEWS crews on scene counted twelve different fire department vehicles. Smoke was seen coming out of the roof as firefighters worked to put the fire out.



According to the Joe’s Italian Grill website the restaurant closed at 9:00 p.m. and would have been closed to guests at the time of the fire.