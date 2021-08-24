Joe Martin Stage Race causes closures on some Fayetteville roads

Portions of popular roads around Fayetteville will be closed Thursday-Sunday and cyclists compete in the Joe Martin Stage Race.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Joe Martin Stage Race returns to Fayetteville this week, and it's causing some road closures.

The four-day, four-stage bicycle race will take place August 26-29.

More than 750 professional and elite cyclists from around the world come to the area to compete on the roads and highways in and around Fayetteville for thousands of dollars in prizes.



Although the lion’s share of the racecourses is plotted south of Fayetteville, a portion of the Thursday and Friday races take place within city limits and will cause intermittent road closures.

Sunday’s race, a spectator-friendly criterium, takes place around downtown Fayetteville and will require several road closures for the duration of the race.



Drivers are encouraged to expect delays and to use alternate routes during these times. Drivers are also reminded to be watchful for cyclists on roads and highways south of Fayetteville from Thursday to Sunday as competitors will be practicing and racing throughout the area.



Additional information and route maps for the following races can be found here.