Jobless rate declines in all Arkansas metro areas; problem noted with labor force numbers

ARKANSAS, USA — Two of the eight metro areas within or including parts of Arkansas had jobless rates below 2% in December, and only two metros (central Arkansas and Hot Springs) have employment still below March 2020, which was the month before broad COVID-19 disruptions emerged.

All eight of the metro areas posted jobless rate declines in December compared with December 2020, with Northwest Arkansas at 1.6% and Jonesboro at 1.9% posting the lowest rates, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The December report is preliminary and subject to revisions.

Arkansas’ three largest metro regions – areas with most of the workforce in the state – accounted for most of the state’s 19,083 year-over-year job gains in December.