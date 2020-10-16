Arkansas Game and Fish issuing ice cream "citations" to kids caught being good

The citation provides a free ice cream cone at the bottom of the slip.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Members of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s Enforcement Division are writing ice cream "citations" to kids who are caught enjoying the outdoors in a safe and healthy way.

The citation provides a free ice cream cone at the bottom of the slip. It reads, "Arkansas Game and Fish would like to reward you for being an awesome law-abiding kid with a FREE ICE CREAM CONE at your local Sonic Drive-In."

Other options on the citation are, "Caught Fishing With Your Favorite Relative," "Caught Keeping Our Parks Clean" and a blank line option available to fill in.

According to the Arkansas Game and Fish website, this is something that has been going on since 2012. It was initially started to encourage people to wear their life jackets and it did so well that they kept it going.

A photo of a kid's citation went viral after it was shared by Jimmy Houston Outdoors on Facebook Thursday (Oct. 15) morning.

The Facebook post read:

"Saw this posted in an outdoor group. This is a great example of community policing and encouraging the next generation. Our Fish & Game officials are not out to get you, they are also hunters and fishermen."

The post has earned thousands of reactions and shares from people all around.