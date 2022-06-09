Jimmy Buffett reschedules Walmart AMP concert to 2022

The show scheduled for Sept. 14, 2021, has been rescheduled for June 9, 2022.

ROGERS, Ark. — Parrotheads will have to wait another year to see Jimmy Buffett and The Coral Reefer Band at the Walmart AMP.

Buffett also pushed back two other dates for his Life On The Flip Side Tour.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates.