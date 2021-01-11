Jiffy Lube in Springdale to host canned food drive and giveaways

There will be free face painting, giveaways, and discounts during the canned food drive.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Jiffy Lube in Springdale is hosting a canned food drive and free giveaways starting this Saturday, Nov. 13.

The canned food drive is to help collect food for residents in need this holiday season.

Customers who take canned food items to Jiffy Lube from Nov. 13 to Dec. 15 will receive $10 off an oil change and $15 off a high mileage or synthetic oil change. Jiffy Lube offers a variety of auto services including brakes, tires, alignments, and oil changes.

“We are proud to be part of the Springdale community and are always looking for ways to give back,” said Ben Thompson, VP of Operations for Stonebriar. “It’s our hope that our food collection will help some deserving residents of the Northwest Arkansas area and we encourage the community to stop in and donate.”

Jiffy Lube is located at 881 Oak Grove Road and is open Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. No appointments are required.