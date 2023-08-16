Jessieville students went back to the classroom today. Administrators say they're excited for a fresh start after overcoming damage from a tornado in January.

JESSIEVILLE, Ark. — After overcoming damage from a tornado back in January, Jessieville School District students went back to the classroom on Wednesday.

Administrators said they're excited for a fresh start despite a rough start to the year.

"We've learned a lot about our community and a lot about ourselves. That we can withstand a lot, so I'm excited about the school year," Jessieville Superintendent Melissa Speers said.

Superintendent Speers said there's a lot to look forward to because they're about 95% finished with tornado damage repairs.

"We had lights delivered about a week and a half, two weeks ago. So it's all coming together. The track is not finished yet. But by probably the end of September that should all be in place as well," Speers said.

On Tuesday night, football players played their first scrimmage on the new turf. The school also replaced the scoreboard, bleachers, and press box.

They also remodeled the band and elementary music building that is right next door to the field.

Speers explained that the total cost of repairs has been close to four million dollars.

"Before school finished in May, we had them back in the building, and new flooring and new cabinetry and, a lot of remodeling in there. So that building feels new to them," she said.

Even though the storm did a lot of damage, the rock building remains the same.

"Our theme this year is 'solid as a rock.' And our head football coach talked to our students about [how] our rock building didn't sustain any damage and it was standing and that's our spirit," she described.

The school's first home senior football game will be on August 25th and they will be dedicating the field for the first time as a way to show appreciation for the community.

People can enter the stadium at no charge and they will be accepting donations to help pay the officials for the game.

The tailgate party starts at 6:00 pm and the field dedication starts at 6:30 p.m.