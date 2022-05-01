UA economist: Inflation pressure may persist for 2 years

According to Jebaraj, GDP is expected to increase by 3% in the second quarter, 2.5% in the third quarter, and 2% in the fourth quarter.

ARKANSAS, USA — University of Arkansas economist Mervin Jebaraj expects U.S. GDP to rise for the remainder of the year following a 1.5% decline in the first quarter amid high inflation pressure that might last for two years.

After GDP rose by 5.7% in 2021, it fell 1.5% in the first quarter. According to Jebaraj, GDP is expected to increase by 3% in the second quarter, 2.5% in the third quarter, and 2% in the fourth quarter.

On Friday (May 27), Jebaraj presented an economic forecast during the Quarterly Business Analysis Luncheon at Hilton Garden Inn in Fayetteville. The UA Center for Business and Economist Research (CBER) hosted the event.

To read more about this story please visit our content partner, Talk Business & Politics.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.