JBGB undergoing remodeling, owner's plan to reopen later this year

JBGB has been closed for over a year now, but owners recently said they plan to reopen after the remodel is done later this year.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — A popular summer concert venue and restaurant in Fayetteville closed its doors in the fall of 2019 for remodeling and when the coronavirus pandemic hit, it forced them to keep their doors closed for longer than expected.

JJ's Beer Garden & Brewing Co., also known as JBGB, has been closed for over a year now, but on Tuesday (Jan. 26) the JJ's branch made an announcement that they are now remodeling and plan to reopen the venue in a post-pandemic world.

“All of the things about it being closed were rumors, we never said we were closing or had intentions to close,” said JBGB owner Jody Thornton.

Thornton says the restaurant and summer venue closed months before the pandemic for remodeling but Covid-19 put a pause on their plans, a pause that caused JBGB regulars to really wonder about the future of the restaurant.

“As time progressed we really got nervous it was going to stay closed.”

Thornton says as many thought it’s doors were closed for good, that was never the plan.

“The plan has kind of been as we waited through Covid was to make sure number one that all the businesses would be okay and number two was finding a time when we would be close to the pandemic being done,” he said.

JBGB owners say plans are to re-open in late summer of this year and hope it will be in a post-pandemic world

Caleb Gray and Erik Ramon say they are excited for their favorite local hangout spot to reopen.

“I hope that they’re able to keep the best parts they had beforehand. I hope it’s able to bring the same positive energy to the community but keep everyone safe.”

Even though they are waiting to open in hopes of the pandemic being over mid-year, Thornton says they’re prepared to operate under Covid guidelines if not.