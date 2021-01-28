J.B. Hunt to pilot hydrogen-fueled electric trucks in 2022

In collaboration with vehicle maker General Motors and hydrogen fuel company OneH2, Lisle, Ill.-based Navistar announced Wednesday (Jan. 27) plans to make its first production model International RH Series fuel cell electric vehicle commercially available in model year 2024. J.B. Hunt is expected to start testing the truck on its dedicated routes at the end of 2022. The new trucks are expected to have a range of more than 500 miles and be fueled with hydrogen in less than 15 minutes.

“J.B. Hunt is committed to delivering more while using less, and this new fully-integrated solution offers a prime opportunity to do that,” said John Roberts, president and CEO of J.B. Hunt. “As we serve our customers and communities, the combination of hydrogen fuel cell technology and refueling capability will enable us to reduce emissions along with energy consumption, fulfilling our environmental sustainability commitment to our customers and the communities we serve. We are excited for the potential of this innovative business model and look forward to sharing our learnings from this pilot program with Navistar and its involved technical and infrastructure partners.”