J.B. Hunt to host virtual hiring event; $750 signing bonus available

LOWELL, Ark. — J.B. Hunt is hosting a nationwide virtual hiring event for several positions.

The two-day event will take place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31, and Wednesday, Sept. 1.

Anyone who is hired from the event will be offered a $750 signing bonus. The payment will be paid out equally between the applicant’s first check and their 90th day of employment, assuming the person is still employed.

Current J.B. Hunt employees can receive a $250 bonus if someone they refer to the event is hired.