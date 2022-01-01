J.B. Hunt to buy Zenith Freight Lines

Zenith is a subsidiary of Bassett, Va.-based furniture manufacturer Bassett Furniture Industries Inc., which has 96 company- and licensee-owned stores.

LOWELL, Ark. — Lowell-based carrier J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. announced Monday (Jan. 31) plans to acquire the assets of Conover, N.C.-based less-than-truckload carrier Zenith Freight Lines LLC for $87 million as the company continues to expand its final mile delivery of bulky items.

Zenith is a subsidiary of Bassett, Va.-based furniture manufacturer Bassett Furniture Industries Inc., which has 96 company- and licensee-owned stores. The deal to purchase Zenith from Bassett is expected to close by Feb. 28.

“This investment enhances J.B. Hunt’s furniture delivery capabilities by expanding our nationwide, end-to-end supply chain solution for our customers, and we look forward to establishing a long-term connection with Bassett, a manufacturer, and retailer of high-quality home furnishings and a leader in the industry,” said John Roberts, president, and CEO of J.B. Hunt.