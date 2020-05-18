J.B. Hunt and NWA Council to deliver 300,000 pieces of PPE to area facilities

ROGERS, Ark. — J.B. Hunt and Northwest Arkansas Council have teamed together to deliver 300,000 pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) to area hospitals and clinics.
The supplies include items like face masks, gowns and goggles.
They will be delivered to facilities that are a part of Northwest Arkansas Council's healthcare transformation division.
The donation is being made to help healthcare workers stay safe during the pandemic.
Eric Pianalto, President and CEO of Mercy Hospital in Northwest Arkansas, says they have seen a need for this equipment and it will benefit those fighting the virus.
"Healthcare is no different than any type of business. We’re kind of just in time with inventory. We keep the stocks on hand that we need for anticipated needs, so in the instance that you have a surge, you find yourself in short supply. We were in short supply. Our workforce was concerned about patients they could take care of that have an infectious disease, and with this, they won’t have that concern," he said.
J.B. Hunt says the delivery and donation is valued at about $600,000.