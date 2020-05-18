J.B. Hunt and NWA Council to deliver 300,000 pieces of PPE to area facilities

Eric Pianalto, President and CEO of Mercy Hospital in Northwest Arkansas, says they have seen a need for this equipment and it will benefit those fighting the virus.

"Healthcare is no different than any type of business. We’re kind of just in time with inventory. We keep the stocks on hand that we need for anticipated needs, so in the instance that you have a surge, you find yourself in short supply. We were in short supply. Our workforce was concerned about patients they could take care of that have an infectious disease, and with this, they won’t have that concern," he said.