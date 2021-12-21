J.B. Hunt provides millions in appreciation bonuses to employees

J.B. hunt announced that nearly $10 million in appreciation bonuses is being given to company employees.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — On Dec. 17, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. announced that millions in appreciation bonuses will be given to company employees.

The appreciation bonuses totaling nearly $10 million will be gifted to company drivers, maintenance technicians and full-time hourly employees.

“This year, our drivers and frontline employees have gone the extra mile to honor our commitments and meet the needs of customers,” said John Roberts, president and CEO of J.B. Hunt. “We wanted to express our gratitude for their dedication to making J.B. Hunt the industry leader it is today.”