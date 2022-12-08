J.B. Hunt gives $1.5 million to U of A department, named after it

J.B. Hunt and UA leaders noted the company is the first to name a supply chain department and emphasized that Gartner recently ranked it No. 1 in North America.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. announced (Aug. 11) a collaboration with the Sam M. Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas that includes the Lowell-based carrier giving $1.5 million to its supply chain department and renaming it after the company.

According to a news release, the two entities are working together to make “Northwest Arkansas an epicenter for developing tomorrow’s industry and its leaders.” The money will be used to enhance the UA’s supply chain department, which has been renamed the J.B. Hunt Transport Department of Supply Chain Management.

In a Thursday event at the company’s headquarters, J.B. Hunt and UA leaders noted the company is the first to name a supply chain department and emphasized that Gartner recently ranked it No. 1 in North America. The department’s graduate program is ranked No. 2.

To read more about this story please visit our content partner, Talk Business & Politics.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device