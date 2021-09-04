x
J.B. Hunt earnings up nearly 40%; revenue rises almost 15%

CEO John Roberts said the company plans to increase its capital spending to $1.25 billion and add 12,000 intermodal containers in 2021.

LOWELL, Ark. — Lowell-based carrier J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. exceeded analyst expectations for earnings and revenue in the first quarter. 

Net income and revenue rose by double-digits amid weather-related disruptions and driver availability challenges.

After the markets closed Thursday (April 15), J.B. Hunt reported first-quarter earnings rose by 39.8% to $146.6 million, or $1.37 per share, from $104.8 million, or 98 cents per share, in the same period in 2020. 

Revenue increased by 14.7% to $2.61 billion, from $2.28 billion.

J.B. Hunt beat earnings expectations of $1.18 per share, based on a consensus of 22 analysts.

It also beat revenue expectations of $2.49 billion.

