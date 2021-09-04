J.B. Hunt earnings up nearly 40%; revenue rises almost 15%

LOWELL, Ark. — Lowell-based carrier J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. exceeded analyst expectations for earnings and revenue in the first quarter.
Net income and revenue rose by double-digits amid weather-related disruptions and driver availability challenges.
After the markets closed Thursday (April 15), J.B. Hunt reported first-quarter earnings rose by 39.8% to $146.6 million, or $1.37 per share, from $104.8 million, or 98 cents per share, in the same period in 2020.
Revenue increased by 14.7% to $2.61 billion, from $2.28 billion.
J.B. Hunt beat earnings expectations of $1.18 per share, based on a consensus of 22 analysts.
It also beat revenue expectations of $2.49 billion.
