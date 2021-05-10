J.B. Hunt gifts $1.25M to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

J.B. Hunt says that as a company, it prioritizes mental health for its employees and hopes the donation will positively impact communities across the U.S.

LOWELL, Ark. — One of the largest supply chain solutions providers in North America, J.B. Hunt, has donated $1.25 million to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) to help those affected by suicide.

J.B. Hunt said in a press release that it hopes the gift will help the organization advance its mission to save lives and bring hope to those impacted by suicide.

"The effects of suicide are felt across all cultures, ages, races, and genders," said Stuart Scott, executive vice president and chief information officer at J.B. Hunt. "Now, more than ever, we want to lend support to new, inclusive, and innovative ways to positively impact those who are at risk for suicide or struggling with their mental health."

AFSP's programs nationwide help educate and provide community resources to have conversations around mental health and suicide prevention.

"We have an enormous opportunity to prevent suicide, but we cannot do it alone," said Robert Gebbia, CEO of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. "We are grateful for J.B. Hunt's commitment to bring suicide prevention education into communities across the country, and optimistic about the positive impact our collaboration will make in reaching our goal to reduce the annual suicide rate 20 percent by the year 2025."

