J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center to open Friday

Gov. Hutchinson said, “It’s about what we appreciate in nature and what God has given to us and our responsibility for conservation and stewardship.”

SPRINGDALE, Arkansas — Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will open the 32,000-square-foot J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center on Friday (Dec. 11) after raising more than $14 million in private funding, land donations and federal grants to build the facility on nearly 62 acres in western Springdale.

The nature center at 3400 N. 40th Street is east of Interstate 49 and south of Wagon Wheel Road. Arkansas Game and Fish Commission on Thursday (Dec. 10) hosted a ribbon-cutting for the center that included remarks from multiple commission officials, Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the Hunt family.

Hutchinson talked about his time growing up on a 280-acre farm near Gravette and finding a Jesse James hideout there.