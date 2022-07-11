Jaylin Williams agrees to four-year, $8.2 million rookie deal with OKC

Former Razorback standout Jaylin Williams has signed a four-year, $8.2 million deal with the OKC Thunder.

Example video title will go here for this video

OKLAHOMA CITY — Fort Smith native and former Razorback Jaylin Williams has made it official with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Williams has agreed to a four-year 8.2 million dollar rookie deal with OKC.

Williams made his pro basketball dreams come true last month when the Thunder selected him with the 34th overall pick in the second round of the NBA Draft.

The pick marks the fourth consecutive year a Razorback has been selected in the NBA Draft:

2022 - Jaylin Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder

2021 - Moses Moody, Golden State Warriors

2020 - Isaiah Joe, Philadelphia 76ers

2019 - Daniel Gafford, Washington Wizards.

Williams heads to the NBA after an excellent sophomore campaign with the Hogs where he helped lead them to a second-consecutive Elite Eight.

The Fort Smith-native earned 1st team All-SEC and SEC All-Defensive team honors from the coaches, after averaging 10.9 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. He also tallied 16 double-doubles on the season, including in all four games the Razorbacks played at the NCAA Tournament.

However, Williams may be most remembered at Arkansas for his ability to draw charges. He led the NCAA in drawn charges, with a staggering 54, including four in a 58-48 home win over Tennessee.

"He's kind of getting used to everything. Just running the offense and getting used to playing those guys. He's going to be smart he's got a high IQ. He's going to take that charge I've seen him do some pick and rolls and finish some buckets. Jaylin is just a smart guy he can fit in anywhere," Williams' FS Northside Coach said.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.