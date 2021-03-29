Jan Morgan attends successful concealed carry class at Colton Steak House & Grill in Van Buren

The instructor for Saturday's class was Officer Kevin Dugan of the Barling Police Department. "Dugan always does a great job, and we love having him," said Morgan.

VAN BUREN, Ark. — Colton's Steak House & Grill in Van Buren held a Concealed Carry class Saturday (March 27).

The Saturday class had a great turn-out, according to Jan Morgan, a nationally recognized 2nd amendment speaker, NRA and State Police Certified Instructor RSO, journalist and owner of The Gun Cave Indoor Range in Hot Springs,

The instructor for Saturday's class was Officer Kevin Dugan of the Barling Police Department BPD).

"Kevin Dugan always does a great job, and we love having him," said Morgan.

Morgan is running for U.S. Senate against 21-year incumbent John Boozman.

Morgan posted to Facebook with a focus on constitutional rights and gun rights, and said, "The political establishment has sold our God-given and constitutional rights away to push their globalist agenda. The line in the sand has been drawn," she continued. "I will never surrender our border, our culture, or our rights as American citizens to immigrants, establishment politicians or the global corporations pandering to them. It’s time to put Arkansans and Americans first."

On March 26 John Boozman spoke about gun rights, saying he would continue to defend the Second Amendment.

"We’ve seen tragic events play out in Georgia and Colorado in recent days, claiming the lives of innocent people. Some Democrats are again eager to use these terrible situations as the impetus for passing gun-control laws," said Boozman. "I will continue to uphold the Second Amendment right of law-abiding citizens and vote against legislation like the recent House-passed bills that erode this constitutional right."