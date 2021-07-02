Political newcomer James Russell says he will seek Democratic nomination for Governor in 2022

James “Rus” Russell, a 48-year old small business owner from Little Rock, says he will seek the Democratic nomination for Arkansas Governor in 2022.

James “Rus” Russell, a 48-year old small business owner from Little Rock, says he will seek the Democratic nomination for Arkansas Governor in 2022.

Claiming he was “frustrated by leadership” following the state’s COVID-19 response and motivated by the social justice protests of last summer, Russell said he is “determined to help.”

He and his wife run New Dawn Counseling, an outpatient mental health clinic in Little Rock. Russell said he has family roots in small-town Arkansas with relatives from Lewisville and Stephens.