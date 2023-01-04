Jake Keet surveys damage left by tornado in Little Rock

Arkansas Business encountered Keet, whose family owns Petit & Keet in Little Rock, as he was surveying the destruction for the first time.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — “Man this is just —,” Jake Keet stopped mid-sentence as he saw the tornado damage to Breckenridge Village.

Keet of JTJ Restaurants and his family recently acquired the retail center on North Rodney Parham Road off Interstate 430 and had been working to bring it back to life with new eateries and a cosmetic uplift. But on Friday afternoon, everything changed.

"We basically... Oh my God," he said.

Dozens in the storm's path were injured. No deaths had been reported Friday evening.

To read more about this story please visit our content partner, Arkansas Business.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device