Greenwood Police arrested man for two counts of Rape of a Person Under the Age of 14

GREENWOOD, Ark. — The Greenwood Police Department arrested 24-year-old Jacob Ray Bledsoe, also known as Fulford, on Tuesday (May 19) for two counts of Rape of a Person Under the Age of 14.
Bledsoe was arrested after a two-month investigation into alleged contact with a juvenile.
The Greenwood Police Department was assisted in the investigation by the Arkansas State Police.
Bledsoe was booked into the Sebastian County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.
