Greenwood Police arrested man for two counts of Rape of a Person Under the Age of 14

Jacob Ray Bledsoe was arrested after a two-month investigation into alleged contact with a juvenile.
Credit: Greenwood Police Department

GREENWOOD, Ark. — The Greenwood Police Department arrested 24-year-old Jacob Ray Bledsoe, also known as Fulford, on Tuesday (May 19) for two counts of Rape of a Person Under the Age of 14.  

Bledsoe was arrested after a two-month investigation into alleged contact with a juvenile.   

The Greenwood Police Department was assisted in the investigation by the Arkansas State Police.  

Bledsoe was booked into the Sebastian County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

