Greenwood Police arrested man for two counts of Rape of a Person Under the Age of 14

Jacob Ray Bledsoe was arrested after a two-month investigation into alleged contact with a juvenile.

GREENWOOD, Ark. — The Greenwood Police Department arrested 24-year-old Jacob Ray Bledsoe, also known as Fulford, on Tuesday (May 19) for two counts of Rape of a Person Under the Age of 14.

Bledsoe was arrested after a two-month investigation into alleged contact with a juvenile.

The Greenwood Police Department was assisted in the investigation by the Arkansas State Police.