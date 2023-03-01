Jack in the Box coming to Rogers

The first-ever Jack in the Box in Arkansas is coming to Rogers, the chain fast food restaurant announced Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROGERS, Ark. — Jack in the Box has announced its plans to open a restaurant in Rogers, the first one in the state.

On March 1, the chain announced its commitment to open 14 new restaurants across the country, which included the Northwest Arkansas location.

“We’re excited to see the brand’s continued expansion into new cities and states across the country, as both of these groups bring tremendous experience to the Jack in the Box franchise system and are the perfect franchisees to open these new markets,” said Tim Linderman, chief development officer.

“These signings come on the heels of another recent 37-store development agreement with new franchisees, which speaks to the tremendous value of the Jack in the Box system to new franchise operators who want to bring a proven concept into their markets.”

The franchisees in Arkansas are hotel franchise operators, according to Dustin Thompson, the director of franchise development. "Their local market knowledge combined with our strong presence in Texas and Oklahoma made this a natural fit for Jack in the Box,” Thompson said.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device