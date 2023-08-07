Gently loved items from the community help Fayetteville church build a new home

St. Joseph Catholic Church hosted a 2-week long garage sale, fundraising for their permanent sanctuary.

At the annual garage sale, volunteer and organizer Cindy Stophlet is happy to see supporters stop by.

"We have returning customers, we have new faces. It's a lot of fun and a big community builder for the parish as well," said Stophlet.

Stophlet says many like Floyd Payne return every year looking for a good deal. On the last few days of the sale, items were 50% off.

"They might find something they just have to have," said Payne.

After finding out that the sale is also a fundraiser for the church, Payne keeps coming back for more saying, "I think that's a good deal."

While visitors find their long-awaited item, there's just one left from the congregation's shopping list. Cindy Stophlet expressed that when she joined the church in 2014, "I was in the parking lot going where is the church?"

The church had opened on Lafayette in 1878 but outgrew its location by 2002.

"At that point, it was just working for their budget to put the church within the school," Stophlet stated.

Over the years the garage sale has raised enough to fund portions of the catholic school, including the gym where the sale is held.

"It's very, very nice, but we would like to have a freestanding church," said Stophlet of the church. "There's people that have been waiting 20 years for that new church."

After 2 decades, the congregation's passion has made waves in the community. It sees donations from all over Fayetteville, including a boat.

"The neighborhood brings in things now too because we've been having it for several years," said Stophlet.

The gently loved items of the community will help the church build a new home.

"People are really excited about breaking ground hopefully in early next year," Stophlet said.

The garage sale wraps up Sunday, July 9. The sale will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations can also be made directly on the church website.

