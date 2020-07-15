It’s National Gives Something Away Day

Giving items such as clothing, donating to charities or animal shelters and interacting with someone who is lonely are all great ways to give.

ARKANSAS, USA — Today is National Give Something Away Day, which seems like the perfect opportunity to try out the “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure” saying or to make a home or auto repair for someone who can't do it for themselves.

Giving someone a used mattress stained with the nocturnal mishaps of children or clothes with holes and stains isn’t the idea, but if we have something that is in good shape that we don’t use, chances are, someone else out there would like it or maybe even need it.

To celebrate this national day, we can give something to a loved one that we think they would appreciate, donate items to a church or thrift shop or drop off a donation at a charity such as Goodwill or Salvation Army.

Click HERE for Goodwill locations and click HERE for Salvation Army locations.

Local libraries accept used books that are in good condition.

For information on donating to the Fayetteville Public Library click HERE and for the Fort Smith Public Library click HERE.

Most of us have the benefit of having more than we need to live.

National Give Something Away Day offers us an opportunity to share some of our bounties.

Another way to give something away is to donate to charities for people, animals or causes.

There are so many sweet animals in shelters waiting for the gift of a ‘forever family.’

To adopt or donate time or money to the Crawford County Human Society click HERE.

House of Little Dogs is a nonprofit, all-breed, foster-based rescue, specializing in rescuing small dogs with behavioral and medical issues from local animal shelters. To learn about House of Little Dogs or to donate, visit houseoflittledogs.com.

One of the most valuable ways to give something away today requires no money or possession. We all know someone who is in need of only the gift of kindness, affection, empathy, encouragement or time with a friend or loved one.

There are many people out there who are lonely, such as seniors, during this time of social-distancing, and there are many ways to reach out to them while following guidelines and directives during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a study published by Perspectives on Psychological Science, the health effects of prolonged isolation are equivalent to smoking 15 cigarettes a day. An earlier report found that subjective feelings of loneliness can increase the risk of death by anywhere from 26 percent to 45 percent.

For information on volunteering as a ‘Hope and Support Letter Writer’ visit Letters Against Depression, a nonprofit organization that gives people an opportunity to write hand-written letters of support to people suffering from depression.

Another great idea is to pay for the coffee of the person behind us in line. Giving to strangers in this way makes an impact on their hearts and ours and spreads joy and hope.

Local food pantries have always been a worthy cause, but amid the coronavirus pandemic, donations to food pantries have never been needed more.

To donate to Northwest Arkansas Food Bank click HERE.

To donate to River Valley Regional Food Bank click HERE.

There are senior citizens, single parents and disabled citizens who need repairs done on homes and cars that may not be able to afford them. Giving them the gift of our services or skills and asking nothing in return is another way to give.

The homeless community needs help. We can create gift baskets with items such as deodorant, toothpaste and gift cards for clothing or groceries for shelters.