Ipsos: Walmart, H-E-B lead in customer satisfaction for grocery pickup, delivery

BENTONVILLE, Ark — Online orders of groceries increased fourfold for Walmart during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the same is true for San Antonio-based H-E-B. Each company said it was forced to innovate at the drop of a hat and scramble to meet a sudden uptick in demand.

That extra effort paid off according to a new study from Ipsos that used mystery shoppers to review the services of pickup and delivery services of Walmart, Sam’s Club, H-E-B, Aldi, Whole Foods and Target.

“With consumers still anxious about leaving their homes amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many are opting for more contactless shopping experiences. This inaugural report evaluates how retailers are shifting to a stronger e-commerce business model while offering consumers safe and healthy means of shopping,” the report states.